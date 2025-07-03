Hundreds of Palestinian families flee West Bank camp ahead of Israeli demolition orders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Palestinians have fled a section of the Tulkarem refugee camp in the occupied West Bank after receiving Israeli demolition orders — joining tens of thousands of people to be displaced by an open-ended military offensive in the area.

The residents loaded all of their earthly possessions -- mattresses, blankets, washing machines -- onto vehicles on Wednesday before taking one last glimpse of their homes and speeding off.

The new demolition order affects some 104 buildings, and at least 400 families now face homelessness, said Faisal Salama, a local official in the camp.

Late Wednesday, Israel's Supreme Court temporarily froze the planned demolitions in response to a request from Adalah, a Palestinian human rights group in Israel.

The order gave the army until Sept. 2 to respond. But as of late Thursday, none of the displaced residents had returned. The Israeli army declined comment on the order.

The exodus on Wednesday is the latest triggered by Israeli operations to stamp out militancy in West Bank refugee camps in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been driven out of their homes this year in the largest displacement in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Israeli military justified the planned demolitions in Tulkarem, saying it operates in areas “with high level of terrorism.” It said the decision to demolish buildings in the camp were made based on “operational necessity” to allow Israeli forces to operate freely and move in the area, and was made after other options were considered.

Israel’s raids have emptied out and largely destroyed several urban refugee camps in the northern West Bank, such as Tulkarem and nearby Nur Shams. Israel says troops will stay in some camps for a year.

Salama said with the latest orders, a total of 1,000 families have been displaced by recent demolition orders.

“Where will these families live? Where will they go? Their fate is uncertain and unknown,” he said.

Subhi Hamdan, 65, said he was given just one day to leave. He is worried he won’t be able to afford an apartment despite having registered for assistance with the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority.

“Until now we haven’t seen anything at all,” he said. “Where can anyone go?”