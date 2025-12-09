The secret to keeping your holiday greenery fresher longer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’ve planted the potted mums in the garden and packed away the scarecrows -- now it’s time to deck the halls.

That means filling vacant pots with evergreen branches foraged from my trees and shrubs, hanging cedar swags on the porch and placing a wreath on the door.

They’ll look great at first, of course, but that threatens to change as December marches on. And since nothing says “The Addams Family” like a house adorned with crispy spruce boughs, my challenge will be to keep them fresh for as long as possible.

The best way to do that would be to treat them like produce. After all, both evergreen stems and vegetables are clipped from a plant, at which time their countdown clocks start ticking.

The secret to longevity for both is moisture. Just as supermarkets use misters to keep produce fresh, we can keep holiday greenery fresh longer with water.

How to cut them

If harvesting stems from your garden, cut them in the morning, when they are the most hydrated and the least stressed. Make cuts at a 45-degree angle, which will provide a larger surface through which water can enter.

If bringing them home from the store, clip the end of each stem in the same manner. The fresh cut will remove the dried-out layer of tissue that would otherwise block water absorption.

How and where to soak them

Whether purchased or harvested, immediately place the cut ends of your branches into a bucket of room-temperature water and set it outdoors in a shady spot. Allow them to soak for at least 2 hours (24 would be ideal) until you are ready to use them.

How to arrange them indoors and out

When arranging branches in vacated plant containers outdoors, moisten the soil first, then insert the freshly cut ends. Check moisture levels between freeze-thaw cycles and amend, if needed.

Wreaths and garland used outdoors are exposed to drying winter winds, which hasten dehydration. Combat that with a light misting two or three times a week. But be careful not to overdo it, as that would encourage mold.

In the South, heat and sunlight can quickly turn greenery brown, so place wreaths, garlands and pots in the shadiest available spot. When making container arrangements, push stems deeply into moistened soil and water every day or two in the morning or evening, when the sun is at its weakest.

Keeping indoor greenery fresh is even more of a challenge. Inserting branches into moistened floral foam helps. Water as needed to keep the foam moist. And display all evergreen decorations away from radiators, forced-air heating vents, fireplaces and drafts.

Will these tips guarantee fresh greenery on New Year’s Day?

Not exactly. Even with the best care, two important factors remain out of our control: the weather and the age of the branches at the time of purchase. But keeping them moist and shaded will ensure they stay fresh for as long as possible.

___

Jessica Damiano writes weekly gardening columns for the AP and publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. You can sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

___

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.