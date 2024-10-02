Watch live Solar Eclipse 2024 from Rapa Nui in Chile

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch the annual Solar Eclipse 2024 live from Rapa Nui in Chile.

The New Moon will pass in front of the Sun on Wednesday (2 October), forming a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse across the southern tip of South America.

It will pass directly over Argentina, Chile and Easter Island, while a crescent-shaped partial solar eclipse will also be visible across a broader region, including Brazil, Fiji, Hawaii, Mexico and New Zealand.

The time of the partial eclipse is 15:42 UTC, while the annular solar eclipse begins at 16:50 UTC and ends at 20:39 UTC. The partial solar eclipse then comes to an end at 21:47 UTC.

Solar eclipses happen when the sun, moon and Earth line up just so. The moon casts a shadow that can partially or totally block the sun’s light.

During an annular eclipse, the moon obscures all but a ring-shaped sliver of the sun. That’s because the moon is at a point in its orbit that’s farther from Earth.