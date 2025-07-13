Nationals take high school shortstop Eli Willits, son of ex-MLBer Reggie, with No. 1 pick in draft
The Washington Nationals selected Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits on Sunday night with the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft in a selection seen by some as a surprise
The 17-year-old Willits is the youngest player ever taken No. 1 overall. He's the son of ex-big leaguer Reggie Willits, who played six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
The draft came one week after the Nationals fired longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez. The timing of the moves added more uncertainty to a draft that might be one of the most unpredictable in recent years, including the choice of the No. 1 pick.
One of the top choices for the No. 1 pick was shortstop Ethan Holliday from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Holliday is the son of former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holiday and the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick. Ethan and Jackson Holliday would have become the first set of brothers to be drafted with the first pick in the draft.
The first three rounds were scheduled for Sunday night, with the remainder of the draft to follow on Monday.
