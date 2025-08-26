Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of week three of Washington's federal takeover, as troops on patrol start carrying guns

The Associated Press
Tuesday 26 August 2025 17:15 EDT

Washingtonians are in their third week of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement patrolling their streets, now carrying firearms and drawing sporadic protests against President Donald Trump's directive.

For more photos, see the first week and second week of the federal crackdown in D.C.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

