Photo highlights from T-Rex World Championship Races

Spectators cheered as participants ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes during the T-Rex World Championship Races at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington.
The Sunday event started in 2017 as a pest control company’s team-building activity.
The actual dinosaur roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published four years ago in the journal Science estimated about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs roamed Earth over the course of a couple million years.
Hollywood movies such as the “Jurassic Park” franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.
