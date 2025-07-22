Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coca-Cola reports weakening global sales volumes in second quarter

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter as higher prices overcame weaker sales volumes

Dee-Ann Durbin
Tuesday 22 July 2025 07:20 EDT

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter as higher prices offset weaker sales volumes.

Case volumes fell 1% globally and 1% in North America, but Coke said Tuesday that pricing rose 6% for the April-June period.

Revenue for the Atlanta company rose 1% to $12.5 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, quarterly revenue was $12.6 billion. That was in line with Wall Street’s forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income jumped 58% to $3.8 billion. Its adjusted net income was 87 cents, which was higher than the 83 cents Wall Street forecast.

