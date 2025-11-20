Volkswagen debuts restored vintage blue bus that survived a California wildfire and melted hearts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A vintage blue VW bus that became an unlikely symbol of resilience after it survived a California wildfire made its public debut this week, shiny and like-new after Volkswagen spent months restoring the damaged vehicle.

The bus went viral in January when an Associated Press photographer captured it looking surprisingly unharmed by the deadly Palisades Fire, a spot of blue and white dwarfed by the charred remains of a Malibu neighborhood. Volkswagen reached out to the owner, Megan Weinraub, and discovered that while the bus had survived, it had smoke damage and blistered paint, rust and a window busted by the heat.

In its restoration, the 1977 Type 2 Microbus named Azul — Spanish for the color blue — again brought people together as technicians consulted the broader community of VW enthusiasts in a shared mission to revive what was a quirky middle-aged vehicle.

“It melted and Volkswagen saved it,” Weinraub said Thursday at the LA Auto Show, standing with the bus's previous owner, Preston Martin. “It was a giant relief because it wasn’t my first priority with everything going on.”

They still can’t believe the bus they wrote off as a goner is now ready to take them on another surfing adventure. The last time they saw a pre-burned Azul was two days before the Palisades Fire broke out, when they parked the bus near Weinraub's apartment after surfing.

Mark J. Terrill, the AP photographer who captured the original image, was on hand when Weinraub and Martin saw the bus for the first time after its restoration in late October.

Volkswagen hauled the microbus to its Oxnard facility west of Los Angeles where it houses historic VW vehicles. Vehicle technicians Farlan Robertson and Gunnar Wynarski sourced hard-to-find parts, got creative and reached out to a lot of people.

“At the bottom of it it was to try to take the vehicle that everyone else saw and do what we could to improve upon it, but not change it," said Robertson, “to actually have it come out and be the revived, resurrected vehicle returned to its former glory.”

—-

Har reported from San Francisco