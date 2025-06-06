AP PHOTOS: Multiple people killed and injured by Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv

A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday has killed multiple people and injured many others, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said. It was part of a wider overnight assault and the latest in a series of large-scale attacks targeting regions across Ukraine.
Klitschko said search and rescue operations were underway at several locations.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
