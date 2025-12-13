UK police won't probe claim former prince asked bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British police said Saturday they have found no evidence that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked one of his bodyguards to investigate Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

London’s Metropolitan Police in October said it was looking into media reports that the former Prince Andrew in 2011 sought information to smear Giuffre by asking a police bodyguard to find out if she had a criminal record. The Mail on Sunday newspaper claimed the then-prince passed Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said its assessment “has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct” and it would not open a criminal investigation.

“The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter,” said police Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott. “To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action. Our thoughts will always be with Ms. Giuffre’s family and friends following her death.”

Giuffre, who committed suicide in April, alleged that in the early 2000s, when she was a teenager, she was caught up in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and exploited by Andrew and other influential men.

King Charles III formally stripped his younger brother of his royal title last month after new details emerged of Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and Giuffre’s posthumous memoir refocused attention on her allegations.

Mountbatten-Windsor reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she filed a civil suit against him in New York. While he did not admit wrongdoing he did acknowledge Giuffre’s suffering as a victim of sex trafficking.