Believers of Our Lady of Guadalupe flock to her Mexico City shrine, in photos

Devotees of Our Lady of Guadalupe gathered at her Roman Catholic shrine in Mexico City to honor the 1531 apparition of the Virgin Mary. The dark-skinned Virgin, according to church tradition, appeared to the Indigenous peasant Juan Diego in 1531 and her image was imprinted on his cloak, which is on display inside the church.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in