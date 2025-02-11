A pilot on a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer killed in Arizona aircraft collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of two pilots on a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil died after the aircraft veered off a runway in Arizona and hit a business jet, according to a Federal Aviation Administration incident report.

The landing gear on the private jet appeared to have failed, sending it crashing into the other jet Monday afternoon, said Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at Scottsdale Airport. Another pilot and two passengers aboard Neil's plane were seriously injured, the FAA report said.

Neil was not on his plane, a law firm representing him said. The crew member on the parked jet was not seriously injured and received treatment, said the jet’s owner, Jet Pros.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collision. Authorities have not released the identities of anyone on either jet.

Mötley Crüe briefly posted on its X account Monday that Neil's girlfriend and her friend were the passengers on Neil's jet before deleting the post and replacing it with another post. Poison singer Bret Michaels offered thoughts and prayers to Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah, whom he described as a family friend, and others who were injured in the collision.

“To all my family, friends and fans, what are you traveling by - plane, train or automobile? Absolutely have fun, but please travel safely. We need you so we can keep rocking the world together!!!” Michaels wrote Tuesday on X.

Hannah's barrel racing coach posted on Instagram that Hannah and her friend Ashley were flying into Scottsdale to meet him for the Royal Crown barrel racing competition in Buckeye. The Associated Press left a message for the coach Tuesday.

Kuester said Neil's jet had been coming in from Austin, Texas. The runway was closed in the hours following the collision but has since reopened.