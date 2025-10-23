Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lithuanian president says Russian military planes violated the Baltic country's airspace

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says Russian military planes violated Lithuania’s airspace on Thursday evening

Via AP news wire
Thursday 23 October 2025 14:11 EDT
Belgium EU Summit
Belgium EU Summit (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says Russian military planes violated Lithuania’s airspace on Thursday evening.

Lithuania’s foreign ministry will summon Russian Embassy representatives to protest the violation, Nausėda said in a post on the social media platform X. The incident occurred amid rising tensions in the region. The Baltics are increasingly concerned by neighboring Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.

