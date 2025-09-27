Protesters rally at an opulent Hungarian estate linked to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in rural Hungary on Saturday at a country estate that has increasingly become a symbol of alleged corruption involving the country's populist prime minister, Viktor Orbán.

Hatvanpuszta, once an agricultural manor house erected in the 19th century by a member of the Habsburg family, lies around 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the villages of Alcsútdoboz and Felcsút, where Orbán spent his youth.

The historic estate west of Budapest has attracted increasing public attention in recent years due to extensive construction and redevelopment works. Orbán has denied accusations that the estate is a luxury retreat for himself and his circle, and has called it a “half-finished farm.” He has also told journalists asking about Hatvanpuszta to direct their questions to his father, the owner.

Demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the complex, holding signs with anti-government slogans and zebra balloons — symbolizing the exotic animals like zebras, antelope and buffalo that are kept near the grounds.

“A lot of money flows to them, everything is given to an inner circle,” said protester Éva Gábor, who believes a class of government-connected elites have been enriched through preferential treatment by Orbán’s administration.

“I think it’s becoming clear to everyone what is going on in this country, and what (the government) claims is the complete opposite of what we see.”

The property, once used as a model farm, has been rebuilt with multiple large buildings, landscaped grounds and infrastructure.

Independent lawmaker and anti-corruption activist Ákos Hadházy, who organized Saturday's protest, has described Hatvanpuszta as the Orbán family's “Versailles.”

Hadházy contends that Orbán’s father — the owner of a rock quarry located only a few kilometers (miles) from the estate at Hatvanpuszta — has become rich in large part due to the quarry supplying materials to major state-funded infrastructure projects, which were awarded to companies owned by Orbán’s allies.

Speaking to The Associated Press outside the gate of the estate, which were guarded by police and private security, Hadházy — who left Orbán's Fidesz party in 2013 — said the property was “a very important symbol.”

“It symbolizes several things, most notably the lies of the people in power,” he said. “The prime minister said that this is only a half-finished farm, but anyone who is here can see with their own eyes that this is a luxurious mansion.”

Hadházy has organized events at Hatvanpuszta he calls “tours” or “safaris” to draw attention to the ongoing development and the collection of exotic animals. He has also released extensive photographs and building plans for the estate, documenting that it boasts two swimming pools, a sprawling dining hall, a library, underground tunnels and extensive living quarters and guest houses.

On Saturday, demonstrators waited in line to ascend ladders set up to provide a view into the complex, which was largely obscured from the outside with fences and dark screens.

While the redevelopment of the Hatvanpuszta property has been ongoing for more than five years, it has only recently become a major point of contention as Hungary struggles with persistent inflation, high living costs and a stagnating economy.

At Hungarian elections scheduled for April, Orbán is likely to face the most competitive race since he came to power in 2010.

His main rival, former government insider turned critic Péter Magyar, has campaigned on a program of addressing poor health care, low wages and high living costs, as well as drawing attention to what he says is widespread corruption connected to Orbán and his party.