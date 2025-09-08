The adventures of Emil the moose keep a corner of Austria on its toes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For weeks, sightings of a rare immigrant have been keeping a corner of Austria on its toes.

A moose that has come to be known as Emil appeared nearly three weeks ago in Lower Austria, a province in the country's northeast that surrounds Vienna, and it doesn't seem to be in any hurry to leave. Sightings of the animal have drawn curious onlookers, and by Monday a Facebook fan page for him had 10,000 members.

It's been an eventful few days for Emil. The moose showed up late last week in a suburb of the provincial capital, St. Pölten. On Saturday evening, he found his way onto the tracks at its main railway station — prompting a several-hour closure of the Vienna-Salzburg main line, which passes through the city.

Moose aren't native to Austria. Emil is believed to have come from Poland via the Czech Republic, Austria's northern neighbor.

The local animal protection organization says people should avoid feeding him or approaching him for photos and videos. It urged people to leave the animal in peace and not to make a special trip to see him — moose, it said in a social media post, “don't need closeness to humans.”

Emil's whereabouts weren't clear on Monday — he was believed to have wandered northward out of St. Pölten. Police reported no new deployments related to the moose, the Austria Press Agency reported.