Watch live as Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore are among the stars arriving at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (2 September).

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar returns to the Venice Film Festival with stars Swinton and Moore as his film The Room Next Door has its world premiere on the Lido in the evening.

The film has extra significance for Almodóvar as it marks his English-language debut.

Almodóvar’s last Venice appearance was in 2021, where he presented the film “Parallel Mothers,” for which Penelope Cruz won its best actress prize. In 2019, Venice also gave him a lifetime achievement award. But his history with Venice stretches back 40 years.