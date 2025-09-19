Photos of Venezuelan fishing communities affected by US military strike

Impoverished fishing communities on Venezuela’s Paria Peninsula live on an idyllic stretch of Caribbean coast.
Venezuela’s economy collapsed a decade ago, and the local fishing industry, which once offered jobs with living wages, has declined. Some fishing boats have been repurposed to smuggle migrants and traffic humans, wildlife and fuel.
Now, a U.S. military strike off this coast has disrupted their lives even further.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in