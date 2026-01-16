Cuba honors soldiers killed in Venezuela and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean
Jan. 9-15, 2026
The remains of 32 Cuban officers killed during a U.S. strike on Venezuela were repatriated to their homeland. The soldiers were part of the security detail of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during the Jan. 3 raid on his residence to seize the former leader and bring him to the U.S. to face drug trafficking charges.
Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez used her first state of the union message to advocate for opening the crucial state-run oil industry to more foreign investment following the Trump administration’s pledge to seize control of Venezuelan crude sales.
This gallery was curated by photojournalist Moises Castillo, based in Guatemala City.
