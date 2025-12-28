Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Venezuelans celebrating Holy Innocents' Day

Hundreds of people in Caucagua in northern Venezuela took to the streets on Sunday for centuries-old festivities started by Afro-descended communities dedicated to cacao cultivation.

The annual celebration of the Bandos and Parrandas of the Holy Innocents of Caucagua coincides with the Catholic feast of the Holy Innocents, which marks the massacre of the children of Israel on orders from King Herod the Great during his attempt to kill baby Jesus.

