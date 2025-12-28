Photos show Venezuelans celebrating Holy Innocents' Day
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Hundreds of people in Caucagua in northern Venezuela took to the streets on Sunday for centuries-old festivities started by Afro-descended communities dedicated to cacao cultivation.
The annual celebration of the Bandos and Parrandas of the Holy Innocents of Caucagua coincides with the Catholic feast of the Holy Innocents, which marks the massacre of the children of Israel on orders from King Herod the Great during his attempt to kill baby Jesus.
___
This gallery was curated by AP photo editors.
AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks