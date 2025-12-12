Pope meets with Italian secret agents and urges them to be ethical

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV met Friday with members of Italy’s intelligence services and warned them not to use confidential information for blackmailing or other nefarious purposes.

Leo urged the 007s, as the Italian agents are popularly known, to do their work professionally and ethically, always respecting the human dignity of those caught up in their investigations.

The audience was unusual, believed to be a first between a pope and Italy’s intelligence services, which are celebrating their centennial this year. Italy’s secret agents work closely with Vatican law enforcement, particularly during this Holy Year when some 30 million pilgrims have flocked to Rome to visit the Vatican.

Leo thanked the agents for their work and acknowledged the difficulty and delicacy of their responsibilities. But he also reminded them of the limits of their authority and the need to keep a moral compass, warning them against falling to temptations.

He said they must remain “vigilant to ensure that confidential information is not used to intimidate, manipulate, blackmail, or discredit politicians, journalists, or other actors in civil society.”

He didn’t elaborate. But a year ago, the Vatican opened a criminal investigation into the alleged leak of information about its “trial of the century” probe into a London property investment. The leak emerged during a separate Italian investigation into the actions of an Italian financial police official who is accused of abusively accessing a national police database and providing information about politicians, businessmen and other figures, to journalists.

Leo urged the intelligence agents to ensure that their actions were always “proportionate to the common good” and that the pursuit of national security always “guarantees people’s rights, their private and family life, freedom of conscience and information, and the right to a fair trial.”

Leo said the Catholic Church knows well how information in the wrong hands can be used against it.

He didn’t give specifics, but Catholic priests in Nicaragua, for example, have been jailed as part of the Ortega government’s crackdown on the Catholic Church. The government has accused the church of having aided in popular protests against his administration. Clergy and lay observers say the government is trying to quash the church because of its opposition to state violence.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.