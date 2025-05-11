Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass at tomb of St. Peter before greeting the masses for his noon blessing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV celebrated a private Mass on Sunday near the tomb of St. Peter, before he was to deliver his first Sunday noon blessing from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Vatican said the pope was joined by the head of his Augustinian order, the Rev. Alejandro Moral Anton. The Mass occurred in the grottoes underneath St. Peter’s, the traditional burial place of St. Peter, the apostle who is considered the be the first pope.

The area, which is normally open to the public, also contains the tombs of past popes, including Pope Benedict XVI.

With still an hour to go before Leo was to appear to the public, St. Peter's Square was filing up with pilgrims, well-wishers and the curious, joined by multiple marching bands that made grand entrances into the square.

Leo on Saturday prayed before the tomb of Pope Francis, located across town at the St. Mary Major Basilica.

The 69-year-old Chicago-born missionary was elected 267th pope on Thursday, the first American pope. He appeared to the world from the same loggia, offering a message of peace and unity.

