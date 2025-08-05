A bird dropped a fish on power lines and sparked a brush fire in Canada, firefighters say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An osprey caught a fish but got tired in the heat and dropped it onto power lines, sparking a brush fire in western Canada — at least that's what firefighters believe. Or maybe the bird is an aspiring chef.

“Another suspicion could be that it’s tired of raw fish and wanted to give cooked a try,” the Ashcroft Fire Rescue service said in a tongue-in-cheek social media post about the incident.

The firefighters shared photos of the charred fish on the blackened ground and said the fire took place July 30 about 6 kilometers (4 miles) south of the British Columbia town of Ashcroft.

They said investigators found that the fish “had been dropped by a local osprey onto hydro lines,” with the resulting embers starting the fire on dry grass below.

The fire occurred about 3 kilometers (2 miles) west of the closest river, and investigators said they suspect the bird took flight after catching the fish but got tired and dropped the fish because it was large and because the temperatures were high at the time.

The post says firefighters have verified that the “prime suspect sustained no injuries in the incident.”

The incident briefly knocked out the power for Ashcroft, and firefighters and ranchers used about 4,800 gallons of water to put out the blaze.