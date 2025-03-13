North Dakota lawmaker became disoriented by darkness before plane crash that killed 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal aviation investigators say a deadly 2023 Utah plane crash was likely caused by the North Dakota lawmaker piloting the aircraft who became disoriented as he took off at night without turning on the runway lights.

North Dakota state Sen. Doug Larsen, his wife and their two young sons died when the small plane Larsen was piloting crashed near the desert recreation town of Moab, Utah, after a refueling stop. They were on their way home after visiting family in Scottsdale, Arizona, when the plane's landing gear struck a hill and brought the aircraft crashing down.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a new report that Larsen lost his visual reference to the horizon and flew into rocky terrain.

Security footage confirmed he did not turn on runway lights, which were fully operational at the time. A pilot can typically turn on runway lights easily with just a few clicks on the microphone at an uncontrolled airport like Canyonlands Airfield. Investigators did not find any mechanical problems with the single-engine Piper plane in their inspection of the wreckage.

Before the flight, Larsen had received a weather briefing and logged nearly 45 hours of previous night flying experience, according to the report. It indicated that Larsen had received instrument training, a certification that allowed him to fly in low visibility conditions relying solely on aircraft instruments.

The family took off from the Utah airfield at 8:23 p.m., before the moon had risen completely above the horizon in a region known for its dark skies and prime stargazing. A local operator in southeastern Utah told investigators that their company pilots do not usually depart at night from the runway Larsen used, due to the dark conditions and the lack of visual references.

An autopsy of Larsen performed by the Office of the Medical Examiner and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services found that the cause of death was blunt force injuries.

Larsen was a Republican first elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020, where he chaired a panel on industry and business legislation. He and his wife, Amy, owned a home building company and hotels in Bismarck. Larsen served 29 years in the North Dakota Army National Guard and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and Army Aviator Badge.