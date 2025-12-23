California woman charged in her 9-year-old daughter's murder case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California woman has been arrested in her 9-year-old daughter's murder case after the missing child's remains were found in Utah, authorities said Tuesday.

Ashlee Buzzard, 40, was arrested after 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard’s body was found in an area they had traveled through two months ago, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced at a news conference Tuesday.

Officials said her body was found in early December, and DNA from the remains connected her mother.

A school administrator reported the child’s prolonged absence Oct. 14. Deputies went to the family's residence in Lompoc, but Buzzard would not say where her daughter was.

Buzzard left California with her daughter on Oct. 7, driving a rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. They traveled as far as Nebraska with stops in Nevada, Arizona and Utah, and a return route included Kansas. Melodee Buzzard was last seen Oct. 9 on video surveillance near the Colorado-Utah line.

Detectives learned the mother and daughter changed their appearance during travel. Video from the rental car office in Lompoc shows the child wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a wig that was darker and straighter than her natural hair, police said. The video shows her mother wearing a long, curly haired wig.

Buzzard swapped wigs throughout the trip and changed the license plate of the rental car to avoid detection, police said. On Oct. 10, Buzzard returned to her Lompoc residence in the rental car she had rented Oct. 7 with its original license plate — but her daughter was not with her, the sheriff’s office said.

Buzzard was arrested Nov. 7 on charges unrelated to the search for her daughter. Authorities said she prevented someone from leaving a location against their will.