Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance say they are expecting their fourth child

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, are expecting a son in late July, they announced in a social media post on Tuesday.

The couple said they were excited to share the news of their fourth child, who will join their other three young kids: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

Vance, 41, and his wife, 40, said in the post that both mother and baby were doing well.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” the post read.

The news of the Republican vice president's growing family comes as he has spent years passionately advocating for Americans to have more children.

Vance repeatedly expressed alarm about declining birth rates as he launched his political career in 2021 with a bid for the U.S. Senate in Ohio. As vice president, he has continued on that mission, saying in a 2025 March for Life speech, “I want more babies in the United States of America.”

The vice president has been accompanied on overseas trips by Usha Vance and their children, the kids usually in pajamas as they board Air Force Two for overnight trips.