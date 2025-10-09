Ship parade kicks off events celebrating 250 years of the US Navy and Marine Corps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ship parade streamed up and down the Delaware River beside Philadelphia on Thursday to kick off a celebration of the 250th birthdays of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Among the ships that took part were the USS Lassen, the USS Billings and the USS Cooperstown. A military flyover accompanied the flotilla.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the boat parade and other anniversary-linked events over the next few days, including a reunion of veterans, a downtown street parade and a concert featuring singer Patti LaBelle, the Navy band and the Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps.

Other celebrations were expected to take place on military bases around the world, organizers said.

The events marking the 1775 creation of the Navy and Marine Corps proceeded despite the government shutdown that has closed many federal agencies and offices. The Navy press office did not immediately respond to a Thursday email asking if any festivities had been curtailed because of the shutdown.

Vice Admiral John Gumbleton, speaking at the Delaware River waterfront along with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, the governors of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and others, said the celebration also marks the start of the nation’s semiquincentennial next year.

He encouraged civilians to engage with active and retired military personnel visiting Philadelphia and to ask them about their service.

“For every missile that destroys a threat, for every jet aircraft launched, for every engine that steams, none of this happens without a sailor behind it,” Gumbleton said.

“The ships are cool, the jets are cool, everything looks cool, but it’s the people -- it’s those sailors, it’s those Marines, that get it done," he said.