UPS grounding MD-11 planes following deadly Kentucky crash

UPS has decided to ground its fleet of MD-11 planes “out of an abundance of caution” after a deadly crash at its global aviation hub in Kentucky

Via AP news wire
Saturday 08 November 2025 01:17 EST
Louisville UPS Plane Crash
Louisville UPS Plane Crash

UPS will ground its fleet of MD-11 planes “out of an abundance of caution” following a deadly crash at its global aviation hub in Kentucky, the company announced late Friday.

The MD-11 aircrafts make up about 9% of its airline fleet, according to the company.

“We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer,” the statement said. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees and the communities we serve.”

The crash Tuesday at UPS Worldpor in Louisville, Kentucky, killed 14 people, including the three pilots on the MD-11 that was headed for Honolulu.

