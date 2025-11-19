New sanctions target Russian web hosting service over suspected ransomware operations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States, Britain and Australia announced sanctions Wednesday against a Russia-based web hosting service for allegedly running ransomware operations that are meant to help criminals evade detection by law enforcement.

Media Land, which officials said is among the companies that sell access to servers and other computer infrastructure and enable such criminal activity, was penalized along with three members of its leadership team and three affiliated business in an operation coordinated with the FBI, according to the Treasury Department.

Also cited was Hypercore Ltd., which the Treasury described as a front company of Aeza Group, an internet service provider designated by the United States earlier this year.

The sanctions are meant to deny designated businesses and individuals access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S., Britain and Australia. Also, the penalties are intended to prevent companies and citizens from those countries from doing business with the sanctioned entities and people.

Banks and financial institutions that violate that restriction expose themselves to sanctions or enforcement actions.

Earlier this year, the U.S., Britain and Australia imposed sanctions on Russian web-hosting services provider Zservers and two Russian men accused of administering the service in support of Russian ransomware syndicate LockBit.

Ransomware, the costliest and most disruptive form of cybercrime, can severely disrupt local governments, court systems, hospitals and schools as well as businesses. Most gangs are based in former Soviet states and are out of the reach of Western courts.