Nicaragua withdraws from UNESCO in protest at press freedom award

Via AP news wire
Sunday 04 May 2025 09:36 EDT
UNESCO Nicaragua Withdraws
UNESCO Nicaragua Withdraws (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UNESCO on Sunday announced the withdrawal of Nicaragua from the U.N. cultural and educational body because of the awarding of a UNESCO prize celebrating press freedom to a Nicaraguan newspaper, La Prensa.

UNESCO’s director general, Audrey Azoulay, announced that she had received a letter Sunday morning from the Nicaraguan government announcing its withdrawal because of the attribution of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.

