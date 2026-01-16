Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Ukraine's historic training center in ruins, but children and athletes still train

Ukraine’s historic Chernihiv biathlon and cross-country training center, which produced the country’s first Olympic medalist, remains in ruins after Russia’s 2022 invasion. Despite bombed-out buildings and constant air-raid threats, children and Olympic hopefuls continue to train on its damaged ski tracks.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

