Watch live: Flight tracker over Moscow after Ukraine drone attack forces airport closure
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A Ukrainian drone attack has forced the closure of two major Moscow airports - after what’s thought to be their biggest strike today.
According to Russian officials, the attack involved 25 drones, and targeted the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of Moscow, as well as Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow.
Domodedovo and Zhukovo Airports now face restrictions with no indication as when flight operations will return to normal.
On flight-tracking apps, the airspace over Moscow can be seen left almost completely empty, with the surrounding areas only allowing a few flights to pass through.
But Moscow isn’t the only place affected. It’s thought several buildings have been set alight by further drones in Kaluga and Bryansk. No one has been reported as injured.
Ukraine also claimed to have hit a chemical plant in Aleksinsky, resulting in staff being evacuated. However, Russia have not acknowledged this attack.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments