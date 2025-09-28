Large Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv kills 4 and wounds at least 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least four people were killed when Russia unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight into Sunday, with the capital city of Kyiv suffering the heaviest assault.

This is the first major bombardment since an air attack on Kyiv killed at least 21 people last month.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration, confirmed Sunday's casualties via Telegram, and said 10 others were wounded in the attack that targeted civilian areas across the city. A 12-year-old girl was among the dead.

“The Russians have restarted the child death counter,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a blast near the city center.

The strikes that began overnight and continued after dawn also targeted residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, a medical facility and a kindergarten, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who also said damage was reported at more than 20 locations across the capital.

At Kyiv’s central train station, passengers arrived to the crackle of anti-aircraft gunfire and the low buzz of attack drones. Mostly women, they waited quietly in a platform underpass until the air raid alert ended. Parents checked the news on their phones while children played online games.

“The sky has turned black again,” said one woman at the station, who gave only her first name, Erika. “It’s happening a lot.”

At a multi-story residential building heavily damaged by a drone attack, a large section of the upper floors was gutted and windows blown out. Emergency services personnel, including firefighters with an extended ladder truck, used power saws to clear the debris. Piles of glass littered nearby sidewalks as building residents, some looking shaken, sat on benches.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the scope of the assault as involving “hundreds of drones and missiles.” “We must maximise the cost of further escalation for Russia,” Sybiha said, writing on X.

Russian officials did not immediately comment on the attacks.

The assault also triggered military responses in neighboring Poland, where fighter jets were deployed early Sunday morning as Russia struck targets in western Ukraine, according to the Polish armed forces.

Polish military officials characterized these defensive measures as “preventative.”

International concerns have mounted recently that the fighting could spread beyond Ukraine’s borders as European countries rebuked Russia for what they said were provocations. The incidents have included Russian drones landing on Polish soil and Russian fighter aircraft entering Estonian airspace.

The latest bombardment follows President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement Saturday of what he called a “mega deal” for weapons purchases from the United States. The $90 billion package includes both the major arms agreement and a separate “drone deal” for Ukrainian-made drones that the U.S. will purchase directly.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday.