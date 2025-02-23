EU leaders will hold an emergency summit on Ukraine and European security
The leaders of the 27 European Union countries will hold an emergency summit on March 6 about next steps for Ukraine and Europe’s security
European Council President Antonio Costa announced Sunday that he is convening the summit in Brussels. “We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security,” Costa said in a post on social media.
Since the EU leaders last met Feb. 3, the Trump administration has upended years of U.S. support for Ukraine and decades of commitment to defending European allies.
The leader of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and other members of the EU's executive branch will visit Kyiv on Monday to show support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.