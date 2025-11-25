Photos show aftermath of Russian deadly attacks on Kyiv

Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, overnight, with at least six people killed in strikes that hit city buildings and energy infrastructure. A Ukrainian attack on southern Russia killed three people and damaged homes, authorities said.
The attacks came during a renewed U.S. push to end the war that has raged for nearly four years and talks about a U.S. peace plan.
____
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
