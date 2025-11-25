Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show aftermath of Russian deadly attacks on Kyiv

Evgeniy Maloletka,Efrem Lukatsky,Dan Bashakov
Tuesday 25 November 2025 06:12 EST

Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, overnight, with at least six people killed in strikes that hit city buildings and energy infrastructure. A Ukrainian attack on southern Russia killed three people and damaged homes, authorities said.

The attacks came during a renewed U.S. push to end the war that has raged for nearly four years and talks about a U.S. peace plan.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

