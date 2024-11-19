Police failed to get basics right, says inspectorate ahead of Government reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police forces have “failed to get the basics right”, the policing inspectorate has said as it welcomed Government reforms to neighbourhood policing.

The Home Secretary will use a speech on Tuesday to say public confidence in policing has been “badly eroded” in recent years and reforms offer a “fundamental reset” in the relationship between policing and government.

Yvette Cooper will announce more than half a billion pounds of additional funding from central government next year to neighbourhood policing, the National Crime Agency (NCA) and counter-terrorism.

The Home Office said the reforms include a new national centre of policing to “harness new technology and forensics” and a government performance unit to “drive force-level improvements and end the postcode lottery on law and order”.

Despite efforts to rebuild public trust, too many victims of crime continue to be let down Andy Cooke

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said forces had “failed to get the basics right” when responding to the public and investigating crime.

Mr Cooke added: “Despite efforts to rebuild public trust, too many victims of crime continue to be let down.

“Today I welcome the commitment of the Home Secretary to put neighbourhood policing firmly at the heart of the reforms.

“Never has it been more important for forces to adapt to the world in which we now live, with their current structures put in place over half a century ago. They are dealing with inexperienced workforces, and their officers are struggling with high workloads and low morale.

“Forces need greater direction and decision-making, and the right funding in place. These need to be supported by a data-driven and preventative approach to enable them to get a grip on their performance. The new Police Performance Framework and Unit will be crucial to improving and upholding standards across the board.

“Police forces cannot be allowed to fail, but they need the right support to enable them to become more efficient and effective.”

Ms Cooper will set out her plans on Tuesday in her first major speech at the annual conference hosted by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.

The Home Office said a new police performance framework will be drawn up to “make sure standards are upheld across the country”.

The department added that the reforms would “restore community patrols with a neighbourhood policing guarantee” and involve an “enhanced role for police and crime commissioners to prevent crime”.

In her speech, the Home Secretary will say that without a major overhaul to increase public confidence, the British tradition of policing by consent will be in peril.

Ms Cooper will say: “Public confidence is the bedrock of our British policing model but in recent years it has been badly eroded, as neighbourhood policing has been cut back and as outdated systems and structures have left the police struggling to keep up with a fast-changing criminal landscape.”

The policing reforms will be set out in a White Paper, due to be published in the spring.

A full breakdown of the additional funding will be published as part of the police settlement in December.