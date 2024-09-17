Home Secretary announces £75 million to crack down on people smugglers

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced £75 million in funding to increase the number of border security officers and crack down on people smugglers.

The cash injection aims to deliver new technology and improve the capabilities of the UK’s Border Security Command, she said.

This comes after more than 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK over the weekend, and eight men died while trying to make the journey across the Channel on Saturday.

Ms Cooper said: “Criminal gangs are getting away with undermining our border security and putting lives at risk.

“The Border Security Command will deliver a major overhaul and upgrade in law enforcement against smugglers and trafficking gangs to boost our border security.

“State-of-the-art technology and enhanced intelligence capabilities will ensure we are using every tool at our disposal to dismantle this vile trade.”

Money originally allocated to pay for the previous government’s Rwanda scheme will be redirected to fund the plans.

Following the election, the new Labour Government scrapped the scheme which aimed to deter asylum seekers by sending those who arrived in the UK illegally to the east African country.

Hidden cameras and monitoring technology will also be part of the package which the Home Office has said aims to speed up investigations and increase the likelihood of successful prosecutions.

Additionally, the National Crime Agency (NCA) will see an extra 100 specialist investigators, which the Government announced earlier this year.

NCA director-general operations Rob Jones said: “I welcome this funding, which will allow us to improve and extend our technology, data exploitation and capacity-building both internationally and in the UK.

“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the NCA. We are currently leading around 70 investigations into the gangs or individuals involved in the highest echelons of criminality, and we are devoting more resources to it than ever before.

“We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle these networks, wherever they operate.”

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said: “CPS prosecutors will bring significant expertise to the new unit to help stop human trafficking gangs in their tracks, and pursue any assets gained through criminality.

“Working with partners, we will continue to discourage, disrupt and dismantle this exploitative trade through prosecutions and cross-border collaboration.”