Grooming inquiry timetable will bring ‘fundamental change’, say campaigners

The Home Secretary’s commitment to a timetable for recommendations made by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) will bring “fundamental and cultural change”, campaigners have said.

As part of a series of announcements on grooming in the Commons on Thursday, Yvette Cooper said that the Government would lay out a clear timetable by Easter for implementing the recommendations in IICSA’s final report.

It comes after Maggie Oliver, a former detective who resigned from Greater Manchester Police in 2012, warned Yvette Cooper in a pre-action letter that she would take her to the High Court unless “urgent steps to allay widespread public concern” were taken over gangs sexually exploiting children.

The inquiry, led by Professor Alexis Jay, looked at institutional failings and found there were tens of thousands of victims across England and Wales and made 20 recommendations when the report was published in 2022.

Reacting to Ms Cooper’s announcement, Lucy Duckworth, national policy lead for The Survivors Trust, said: “It’s really good news that IICSA’s recommendations are finally to be acted upon.

“As a whole programme of change, IICSA’s recommendations will bring about fundamental and cultural change in how we protect children from sexual abuse of any form and how we support victims and survivors to recover from the trauma they experienced.

“We look forward to working with the Government and partner agencies to support this work. As we go forward it is essential that we ensure specialist support is available for all survivors at the time and in the location they need.”

Campaign group Act On IICSA, which is chaired by Prof Jay, said it was “a pivotal step in addressing the systemic issues surrounding child sexual abuse”.

Steering member Fay Maxted said: “This is a significant milestone in our journey.

“I, along with many other survivors, look forward to working closely with the Government through the implementation process to turn these recommendations into real action.

“Together, we can forge a future where all forms of sexual abuse are eradicated.”

The campaign group added: “We emphasise again that the devastating and serious crime of child sexual abuse must never be politicised or weaponised for any purpose other than safeguarding children.

“This is why we are so pleased to see the Home Secretary treating this issue with the gravitas it deserves.

“While an ambitious work plan lies ahead, today we take a crucial step toward lasting change.”

Among the other announcements by Ms Cooper in Parliament was a £10 million plan to tackle grooming gangs and child sexual abuse with a three-month “rapid audit” of the current situation across the country, and “victim-centred, locally-led inquiries” in five areas, including Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Forces will be urged to reopen cold case investigations into grooming gangs, and survivors will be able to ask for their closed cases to be reviewed.

Stronger sentencing will also be put in place, making it an aggravating factor to organise abuse and exploitation.