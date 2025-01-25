Youth charged with murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross and six assaults

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old has been charged with the murder of Birmingham schoolboy Leo Ross, who was stabbed in the stomach in a country park.

West Midlands Police arrested the youth, who cannot be named because of his age, on Tuesday, about four hours after Leo, 12, suffered fatal injuries on a riverside path in the Hall Green area.

In a statement on Saturday, police said the boy had been charged with murder, six counts of assault and possession of a bladed article.

The youth is accused of assaulting a woman on October 22 last year, seriously assaulting a woman on January 19 and January 20, again assaulting a woman on January 21, and assaulting two police officers on November 26.

The statement said: “We have charged a 14-year-old boy with the murder of Leo Ross, who died after being stabbed in Hall Green on Tuesday.

“The boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, having been charged this afternoon with Leo’s murder and possession of a bladed article.

“As a result of a thorough investigation and review of all available evidence, we have also charged the 14-year-old boy with six additional assaults, none of which involved the use of a knife.”

Leo’s family said on Saturday: “We want everyone to know what an amazing, kind, loving boy Leo was.

“Not only has Leo’s life been taken, all of our lives have as well.

“Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone.

“The family want to thank the school, the police and everyone involved in the investigation and supporting us all through this horrific time.”

Leo, a pupil at the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood, is believed to have been making his way home from school when he was stabbed.

Members of the public came to his aid and summoned the emergency services, but he died in hospital at about 7.30pm.

In a tribute on Wednesday, Diane Henson, executive headteacher at Leo’s school, described his death as a tragedy.

She said: “Leo was a lively and happy young man. He had many very good friends who he absolutely adored, and they adored him.

“He was just a lovely and bright member of the school community. We’re supporting the children at school and are opening a book of condolence with the family’s permission.

“Our thoughts are with Leo’s family and all his friends today.”