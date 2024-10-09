Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Duchess of York hoping for part on Coronation Street after visit to set

The duchess visited the ITV Studios in Media City, Salford Quays, on Wednesday with soap star Sally Dynevor.

Eleanor Barlow
Wednesday 09 October 2024 12:34
Sarah, Duchess of York, with Coronation Street actor Sally Dynevor on the Rovers Return set (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York, with Coronation Street actor Sally Dynevor on the Rovers Return set (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Sarah, Duchess of York, has said she is hoping for a guest spot on Coronation Street, after she visited the set and pulled a pint in the Rovers Return.

The duchess visited the ITV Studios in Media City, Salford Quays, on Wednesday with soap star Sally Dynevor after they toured the Prevent Breast Cancer charity headquarters in nearby Wythenshawe, Manchester.

Arriving on the set, she met executive producer of continuing drama Iain MacLeod, the soap’s assistant producer Verity MacLeod, and Matt Cleary, director of production, and said: “I’ve got to bamboozle you three to allow me to do a cameo.”

The 64-year-old, who made a cameo appearance on US sitcom Friends in 1998, showed off her acting skills as she took over the bar of the Rovers Return and pulled a pint of Newton and Ridley.

With advice from Julia Goulding, who plays Shona Platt, Paddy Beaver, who plays Max Turner, and Jacob Roberts, who appears as Kit Green, she poured the drink, but was advised by the actors not to drink it.

She also tried out a northern accent, asking Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe: “What will you have, lass?”

The two, who met while filming Loose Women and are now both patrons of the Prevent Breast Cancer charity, paid tribute to the late Queen, who marked the soap’s 60th anniversary with a visit to the set in 2021.

The duchess said: “We ought to drink a pint to my wonderful mother-in-law. She really loved her time here.”

After chatting to Dynevor, Prince Andrew’s former wife rang the bell for last orders in the pub, where scenes which will air over Christmas are being filmed.

She also walked down the famous street, where she met Sam Aston, who was filming scenes as character Chesney Winter-Brown.

The duchess said: “Coming on the cobbles is quite a huge moment.”

Before leaving, Mr MacLeod promised to “get thinking” about a cameo part for her and told her: “The pint was excellent by the way, considering it was the first one.”

