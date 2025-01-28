Opera singer Wynne Evans taking time out of radio show and Strictly Live tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wynne Evans has said he will be taking some time out of his radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as “other public commitments” to “prioritise my wellbeing”.

The Welsh opera singer, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday, was due to take to the stage on Tuesday evening as part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour stop in Liverpool.

He said in a statement: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

Over the weekend he apologised for an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark made during the tour launch on January 16.

The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, was heard making the remark to a woman in a video filmed during the event.

The PA news agency understands he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

Evans said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Evans has been touring the UK with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Russian professional dancer Katya Jones last year.