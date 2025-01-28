Wynne Evans ‘deeply sorry’ as he takes time out from Strictly tour and radio

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wynne Evans has said he is “deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused”, as he announced he will be taking some time out from his BBC Radio Wales show and the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour to prioritise his wellbeing.

The Welsh opera singer, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday, was to have taken to the stage on Tuesday as part of the Strictly tour stop in Liverpool.

He said in a statement: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

Professional dancer Katya Jones, who was partnered with Evans on Strictly, reposted the message and wrote: “Let’s show humanity and consideration.”

She added that she would miss Evans in the post to her Instagram stories.

The BBC has said it will not be commenting further.

His recent statement follows an apology he issued at the weekend for an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark made during the tour launch earlier this month.

The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, was heard making the remark to a woman in a video filmed during the event.

The PA news agency understands he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

Evans said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Evans has been touring the UK with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Russian professional Jones last year.

During their time on Strictly, Evans and Jones had to apologise for a “joke” in which she moved his hand from her waist during the BBC show.

In another moment, Jones appeared to not want to high-five her celebrity partner, which they called “a running joke”.

The singer and presenter was absent from his BBC Radio Wales music and chat show on Monday, and comedian and broadcaster Robin Morgan sat in for him during the 9am to midday slot.

Evans missed dancing on the Strictly tour in Glasgow on Saturday because of an ankle injury, but he did sing.

He performed in the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Of The Opera and he also won 2023’s Celebrity MasterChef.