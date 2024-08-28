Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged over hit-and-run murder

Ryan Griffiths died two days after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Merridale, Wolverhampton.

Sophie Robinson
Wednesday 28 August 2024 07:35
A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after Ryan Griffiths was killed in a hit-and-run in Merridale, Wolverhampton (West Midlands Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after a 29-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run.

Ryan Griffiths suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car in Burleigh Road in Merridale, Wolverhampton, just before 9pm on August 21 and died in hospital two days later, West Midlands Police said.

Aden Wright, 26, has been charged with Mr Griffiths’ murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that a 20-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice, but has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

In a statement issued previously by police, Mr Griffiths’ family called him a “loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and cousin”.

They said: “He had a heart of gold and a lot of loving friends.

“Everyone is devastated by his sad loss and he will be sadly missed.”

