Climate activists at Windsor camp have ‘no plans’ to storm town’s castle

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists who have set up a camp in Windsor have no plans to storm the town’s royal residence, a spokesperson has said.

Tents, stages and speakers were set up in Windsor Home Park on Friday morning ahead of an “action-packed” weekend of activities.

One protester said she thought the King would “probably be here” and “up for doing some camping” if he was not the head of state.

This is 100% not an attack at the King Marijn van de Geer

XR does not have permission to be in the park, but has been “liaising” with local authorities, said spokesman Etienne Stott, 45, who won a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics in the canoe slalom.

The group was closely watched by police officers from Thames Valley Police as the force warned it would “not tolerate criminal behaviour”.

XR is planning peaceful action over the next three days to propose “democratic renewal” as the answer to issues caused by climate change.

Activist Marijn van de Geer, 41, said of Charles: “I reckon if he wasn’t the King he’d probably be here.

“I think he’d probably be quite good at giving some talks and trainings.

“He’s quite an outdoorsy person, he’d probably be up for doing some camping, it’s a shame he’s the King because he obviously can’t be here.

“As an individual he has spoken out a lot about the environment.

“He was well ahead of his days at the time when he was talking about it and everyone was laughing at him.

“This is 100% not an attack at the King.

“Extinction Rebellion UK does not have any plans to storm Windsor Castle, any hotels, nor cause public disruption.”

On Friday afternoon, two activists wearing masks of Charles and Queen Camilla paraded around the makeshift camp for photographers.

Other demonstrators handed out XR leaflets outside one of the town’s two train stations.

Mr Stott, 45, said: “We’re here to have a conversation about how our political system is floundering in tackling the climate and environment crisis.

“There’s been plenty of discussion about us targeting the King, and that unfortunately is nonsense.

“We’re here to have discussions, meet the public and talk about citizens’ assemblies.

“We’re exercising our rights to gather and assemble, we’ve been liaising with the police and the local authorities and we made sure that our activities are understood.

“We’re disciplined, safe, calm, tidy and neat.

“I don’t think we’re causing a great deal of disruption here. We’ve told the police our plans and they understand what out goals are.

“The King has been outspoken on environmental issues and of course that’s really important.

“It’s interesting now that as a King he actually has even less influence than he did… the fossil fuel lobby and polluting industries have far more influence than the King.”

Music lecturer Kimwei McCarthy, 39, said: “It’s just an absolutely fabulous atmosphere here, really peaceful watching everybody set up.

“We really want to send a message to all power to say we really need change now.

“I’m really stoked to be here because we’ve never had a climate protest in view of Windsor Castle, it’s a symbolic place.

“We’re here to discuss with whoever comes along how we can move forward together.

“We really hope the local community comes to engage with us and enjoy what we have to offer.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are aware of a planned demonstration in Windsor this weekend, from 30 August until 1 September.

“We have been in contact with the organisers and are working closely with partners to deliver a comprehensive plan, facilitating peaceful protest and ensuring the safety of all those in attendance and other members of the public.

“We will not tolerate criminal behaviour and those choosing to commit offences can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”