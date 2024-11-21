Christmas comes to Windsor with towering tree and tiny dolls’ house decorations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Windsor Castle is ready for the festive season with a towering, eco-friendly, living Christmas tree on show and, for the first time, miniature decorations in its famous dolls’ house.

A team of around six Royal Collection Trust staff has spent two days decorating the castle for visitors.

The six metre-tall Nordmann fir, which has been illuminated with 3,000 lights, was grown in Windsor Great Park and is kept fresh with a special watering system in its stand in the grand St George’s Hall.

After its stay in the castle, the tree will be replanted in the park – an environmentally conscious move introduced a number of years ago during the late Queen’s reign.

Such is its size, some of the burgundy, red and gold baubles on the tree are as large as footballs, and its foil decorations span more than 50cm (20in) in diameter.

And, for the first time, specially made tiny decorations have been added to Queen Mary’s Doll’s House, including miniature gilded-wood tree ornaments and designs inspired by 1920s embroidery and fringing, and a scaled-down 45cm (18in) Christmas tree in its hall.

The dolls’ house is a 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian residence and was given to Queen Mary, the King’s great-grandmother, as a gift from the nation following the First World War.

The decorations are made of materials including glass beads repurposed from vintage necklaces and tiny candles made with real wax.

The festive additions celebrate this year’s 100th anniversary of the dolls’ house, which is the largest and most famous in the world.

It features electricity, working lifts, running water, luxurious royal suites and functional below-stairs servants’ quarters.

The dolls’ house’s new displays were made by floral designer and Royal Warrant holder Shane Connolly & Co.

In the Berkshire castle’s grounds, festive wreaths and foliage adorn the gates and lampposts, while garlands on the Grand Staircase greet visitors at the entrance to the State Apartments.

The table in the Waterloo Chamber is decorated with an elaborate new 50m garland which spans its entire length and features faux sugared fruits and raised golden bowls.

Another glittering Christmas tree, which stands at 4.5m, is in the Crimson Drawing Room – one of the most elaborate rooms in the royal residence.

It forms part of the Semi-State Rooms created as private apartments for George IV on the east side of the castle.

They are still used by members of the royal family for official entertaining and are open to visitors during the winter months.

The Christmas display at Windsor Castle is open to the public from November 21 until January 6.

More information can be found at rct.uk and +44 (030) 123 7304.