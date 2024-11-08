‘Determined and curious’ giraffe calf dies at zoo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A “determined and curious” giraffe calf has died at a zoo in Hampshire, staff said.

Mbonisi, a three-month old Rothschild’s giraffe, overcame an infection as a newborn at Marwell Zoo in Colden Common, near Winchester, but his condition remained “delicate”, keepers said.

In recent weeks Mbonisi, the first calf to adult giraffe Ruby, developed another infection and his condition deteriorated.

A spokesperson for Marwell said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our much-loved Rothschild’s giraffe calf, Mbonisi.

His loss will be felt deeply, especially by his devoted keepers and veterinary team who cared for him each day Marwell Zoo spokesperson

“Mbonisi quickly captured all our hearts with his determined and curious spirit.

“Despite undergoing intensive treatment, his condition worsened yesterday (Thursday), strongly suggesting that the infection had significantly progressed.

“Our teams did everything they possibly could to try to save Mbonisi, but sadly, it became evident that euthanasia was the best option to prevent him suffering.”

A post-mortem examination will be carried out for keepers to better understand what caused his condition, the zoo said.

Mbonisi was one of a subspecies of giraffe considered “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In the wild, Rothschild’s giraffes live in savannahs, grasslands and open woodlands of Uganda and Kenya.

Mbonisi, whose name means “one who leads”, was “loved by all who met him”, the zoo said.

The Marwell spokesperson added: “His loss will be felt deeply, especially by his devoted keepers and veterinary team who cared for him each day.

“We respectfully ask our guests for understanding and respect to allow our animal care teams some privacy while they come to terms with our loss.

“Thank you, as always, for your compassion and support during this difficult time.”