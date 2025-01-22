Westminster says it has ‘no plans’ for bespoke migration policy for Scotland
The First Minister wants to see a scheme put in place to allow overseas students to remain in Scotland after graduating.
The UK Government has said it has “no plans” to develop a migration policy for Scotland that would let overseas students stay in the country after graduating as suggested by John Swinney.
The First Minister called on Labour MPs to work with him on a Scottish graduate visa scheme during a speech in Glasgow on Wednesday.
A UK Government spokesperson said: “Delivering on our plan for change and driving economic growth in every part of the UK means resetting our relationship with the EU and securing closer trading links, a broad security and defence agreement, and closer cooperation on issues like migration and climate change.
“The Graduate Route already offers talented international students the opportunity to stay in the UK after successfully completing their studies.
“We continue to work closely with the Scottish Government on areas where devolved and reserved policies intersect, but there are no plans to introduce a visa route specific to Scotland.”