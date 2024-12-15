Boy, 2, dies and four adults injured in stolen Porsche hit-and-run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A two-year-old boy has died and four adults have been injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen Porsche, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were called to Dartmouth Road, Smethwick, near Birmingham, after the incident just before 11pm on Saturday.

The child and the four adults were taken to hospital, where the two-year-old died.

A woman aged 29 and a 30-year-old man remain in a serious condition while another man and woman, both aged 30, are described as stable, police confirmed.

West Midlands Police said the driver of a grey Porsche Cayenne fled the scene after it hit the Toyota Auris carrying the four adults and the boy.

I would urge the driver of the Porsche to do the right thing and come and talk to us. They made the wrong decision to run away and I’m asking them now to make the right one DS Paul Hughes, West Midlands Police

Checks on the Porsche have also revealed it was stolen earlier this month, the force added.

The road was closed in both directions while officers examined the scene but has since reopened.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the little boy at this extremely difficult time.

“I would urge the driver of the Porsche to do the right thing and come and talk to us.

“They made the wrong decision to run away and I’m asking them now to make the right one.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to us, or has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

The SCIU can be contacted on email at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk and by calling 101. Witnesses are asked to quote log 4421 December 14.