Two men arrested after fairground ride crash have been bailed
West Midlands Police said the men, aged 55 and 21, were arrested in Birmingham on Thursday.
Two men who were arrested after a Christmas fairground ride “dropped to the ground” causing injuries in Birmingham city centre have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Two women were taken to hospital after the City Star Flyer ride in Centenary Square “failed and crashed” on Thursday at around 7.30pm.
West Midlands Police said two men, aged 55 and 21, were arrested at the scene on Thursday evening on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and obstructing officers.
A spokesman said: “We remain in Centenary Square in Birmingham assisting the Health & Safety Executive and a cordon will remain in place over the weekend.”
Thirteen people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service, with two taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.
The ambulance service said the two people taken to hospital were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, while the remaining casualties were discharged at the scene.
The chair swing ride is 55m tall.
Police have asked anyone with CCTV or mobile phone footage which may assist the investigation to get in contact with them, quoting log 4290 of December 12.