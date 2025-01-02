Man among pedestrians hit by car on Christmas Day dies in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man who was among four people hurt when a car hit pedestrians in London’s West End on Christmas Day has died.

Aidan Chapman, 25, died in hospital on New Year’s Eve after sustaining life-threatening conditions.

He was one of four pedestrians involved in the collision which saw a car drive on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in the capital’s theatre district.

Anthony Gilheaney, 30, of Harlow in Essex, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, as well as causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified and possessing a knife in a public place.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on January 24.

Police said Mr Chapman’s next of kin has been informed and that his death is being treated as homicide.

His parents said in a statement: “The loss of our beautiful son is a parent’s worst nightmare, we are utterly devastated with the loss of Aidan, he enriched everyone’s lives.

“He was a loving, kind, funny soul and the world is a darker place without him. We, his parents, have lost the best part of ourselves.”

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, added: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“My team are continuing to conduct inquiries to establish all the facts surrounding the circumstances, however it has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related.

“We would appeal to anyone who holds any CCTV or dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward as well as anyone else who might have had contact with the suspect that evening.”

Gilheaney is accused of causing serious injury to four pedestrians while driving a Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Shaftesbury Avenue on Christmas Day whilst disqualified.

He is also accused of having a small knife in Lincoln’s Inn Fields on the same day.