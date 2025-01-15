Hollyoaks and Only Fools And Horses star Diane Langton dies aged 77

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diane Langton, known for her roles in Carry On and Only Fools And Horses, has died at the age of 77.

The British soap star is known for playing the pink-haired Marlena “Nana” McQueen in Hollyoaks and Cindy Beale’s (Michelle Collins) mother Bev Williams in EastEnders, as well as roles in 1960s-set police show Heartbeat.

Her agent Shane Collins said on Wednesday: “I am sad to say that Diane Langton passed away this morning.

“Diane had a rich and remarkable career, appearing on stage, in films, and on television, including playing the iconic Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to the present day.”

Langton, also a West End star, played prison boss Matron “Mama” Morton in the smash hit musical Chicago, Nell Dunn’s classic comedy Steaming, the all-women show set in a Turkish baths, as well as Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Follies, Billy Elliot and Mary Poppins.

West End star Elaine Paige, who shared the stage with Langton and had a music group, Sparrow, with her, wrote on Instagram that she was in “total shock”.

She added: “All the memories of our youth in the sixties musical Hair together come flooding back to me and I can see her now in the dressing room with her bottle of Newcastle Brown ale – which she loved!

A kind and special woman who I am proud to have called my friend Elaine Paige

“We recorded an album together with some friends called Hatching Out under the group name Sparrow. She had a fantastic voice! She was unique, a talented artist with the best sense of humour. A kind and special woman who I am proud to have called my friend.

“I am thinking of her husband Derek at this difficult time and sending him my deepest condolences. RIP Dear Diane. I will miss you.”

Annie Wallace, known for playing Sally St Claire on Hollyoaks, said on Facebook she was “absolutely gutted” and called Langton “a legend of TV and movie comedy, and a West End musical superstar”.

She added: “It was a privilege to work with her over the years, and I loved to sit with her in the dressing room hearing her stories. I can’t believe we won’t see Nana McQueen again. Goodnight Di.”

The official Hollyoaks X account said the cast and crew were “all absolutely heartbroken by the news”.

“Di has been an adored friend and cast member in Hollyoaks for the last 18 years,” it said.

“Diane graced screens as the iconic Marlena ‘Nana’ McQueen and brought joy into living rooms; we share the sadness with our audience who we know will miss the character she created.

“Those who work on the production were lucky enough to hear in person the sound of her laughter, ringing through the corridors, and see her smile light up a set.

“Diane was an immense talent, with so many stories to tell from her career as an actor, dancer, film star and entertainer.The cast, crew, writers and entire staff at Lime Pictures will miss her enormously.”

Langton played June Snell, a former girlfriend of Sir David Jason’s Del Boy Trotter character in Only Fools And Horses, in the 1980s episodes Happy Returns and A Royal Flush.

Her character was involved in a storyline as the mother of one of Rodney’s former girlfriends, who Del Boy initially thinks is his daughter.

Langton also appeared in comedy TV series Carry On Laughing and The Rag Trade, crime shows Bergerac and The Bill as well as soaps Holby City and Doctors.

She also had roles in the comedy films Carry On England, Carry On Teacher, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife And Her Lover, Percy’s Progress, Say Something, and Trial By Combat.

In Heartbeat, she played Ruby Rowan, the feisty mother of Sergeant Nicholas “Nick” Rowan (Nick Berry).